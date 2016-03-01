April 27, 2020

  • 50°

Top Stories

Jemison Police warn residents to be cautious after break-ins, thefts

By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor Jemison Police Department is warning residents to be cautious after a string of ... Read more | Add your comment

Community cleans up after storms

It has been a multiple-day project cleaning up limbs and other debris from strong winds that came through ... Read more | Add your comment

JHS principal retiring

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Jemison High School Principal Diane Calloway is retiring from Chilton County Schools ... Read more | Add your comment

Young helper continues to assist meal program

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) social distancing mandates have altered many schedules and canceled many plans. Read more | Add your comment

Jemison

Jemison Police warn residents to be cautious after break-ins, thefts

By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor Jemison Police Department is warning residents to be cautious after a string of thefts occurred late on April 22 into ... Read more | Add your comment

by J.R. Tidwell.

Clanton

Relay For Life switches to online format

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton County Relay For Life event will look a little different this year. After rescheduling to May 30, ... Read more | Add your comment

by Joyanna Love.

Clanton

State offers high school diploma to certain veterans

Chilton County Schools is looking for World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans who left school before graduating in order to serve.  Read more

by Joyanna Love, Thursday, April 23, 2020 3:00 pm

Clanton

Raleigh’s Place opening new thrift store

By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor It has been a two-year journey for nonprofit Raleigh’s Place in its attempt to find a new location to open ... Read more

by J.R. Tidwell, Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:51 pm

Clanton

YMCA takes workouts to virtual platform

When the YMCA of Chilton County had to close its building to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, workout classes moved to an online ... Read more

by Joyanna Love, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 3:16 pm

Clanton

After-school program vote fails

The Chilton County Board of Education was divided on renewal of a contract between Clanton Elementary and the YMCA of Chilton County for the Chilton ... Read more

by Joyanna Love, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:26 am

Clanton

Local family making masks for healthcare workers, patients

By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a great many changes that have affected everyday life. Many people have been ... Read more

by J.R. Tidwell, Monday, April 20, 2020 4:06 pm

CARES Act

Airport granted CARES Act funds

The Chilton County Airport has been granted $30,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration to help respond to the current coronavirus pandemic. Chilton County was one ... Read more

by Anthony Richards, Monday, April 20, 2020 3:51 pm

ALDOT

ALDOT supports Work Zone Awareness Week

Even though traffic on Alabama’s roadways may not be as bustling as it would have been if not for the coronavirus pandemic, the risk for ... Read more

by Anthony Richards, Monday, April 20, 2020 3:48 pm

Clanton

Storms cause flooding, downed trees in county

By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor A storm system that caused hours of rain for locations across the center of Alabama led to many areas dealing ... Read more

by J.R. Tidwell, Monday, April 20, 2020 9:52 am

Land Transactions

Deeds transferred in Chilton County for the week of April 18

April 10 -Andrew D. Wendt and Heather E. Wendt to Edwin Lucas Kuykendall and Angel Kuykendall, for $219,900, land located in Section 9, Township 21, ... Read more

by J.R. Tidwell, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:48 pm

Fire and Police Reports

Chilton County Sheriff’s Office reports for the week of April 18

April 8 -Possession of a controlled substance; Possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 49, Clanton -Information report: 400 block of County Road 99, Verbena -Abandoned ... Read more

by J.R. Tidwell, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:47 pm

Fire and Police Reports

Clanton Fire Department reports for the week of April 18

April 8 -Public assist: 1000 block of Bud Littlejohn Road -Difficulty breathing: 200 block of Cherokee Drive -Motor vehicle accident: I-65 South mile marker 212 ... Read more

by J.R. Tidwell, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:45 pm

Divorces

Divorces in Chilton County for the week of April 18

April 6 -Patti D. Lucas from John T. Lucas -Carolyn M. Singleton from David A. Singleton April 7 -Darrell W. Bolding from Le’Keshia J. Bolding ... Read more

by J.R. Tidwell, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:44 pm

Grants

Grant deadlines approach in coming months

Several local and national leaders have pointed to May and June as the months where the coronavirus pandemic could begin to shift from its current ... Read more

by Anthony Richards, Friday, April 17, 2020 3:06 pm

CCHS Softball

Giles ranks high in hitting categories

Chilton County High School softball player Marlie Giles was on a tear at the plate prior to the season being canceled due to the coronavirus ... Read more

by Anthony Richards, Friday, April 17, 2020 2:30 pm

Clanton

Data wanted on COVID-19 impacting those with disabilities

Lakeshore Foundation in Birmingham and the National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability are asking for information about how COVID-19 is impacting  community members ... Read more

by Joyanna Love, Thursday, April 16, 2020 2:40 pm

Clanton

Unemployment claims remain high amid COVID-19 shutdown

By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor Unemployment claims across the state of Alabama continue to pour in due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. With many businesses ... Read more

by J.R. Tidwell, Thursday, April 16, 2020 11:24 am

Clanton

Residents make plans for CARES Act funds

As a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, many Chilton County taxpayers will be receiving funds from the federal government. Read more

by Joyanna Love, Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:53 am

chilton county commission

Replenishing PPE, prisoner transport among local pandemic issues

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit Alabama, Chilton County Commission Chairman Joseph Parnell and the mayors of the county’s municipalities have met on a call each ... Read more

by Anthony Richards, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 3:40 pm

chilton county commission

Commission extends courthouse closure, declares state of emergency

The Chilton County Commission passed a resolution declaring a local state of emergency for the county in relation to the coronavirus pandemic on April 14. ... Read more

by Anthony Richards, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 3:37 pm

Clanton

Chilton Natural Resources Council serves vital role

Preserving the natural resources of Chilton County is the goal of the Chilton Natural Resources Council. Read more

by Joyanna Love, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 2:55 pm

Clanton

Retailers adapt to stay open

The stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey has shut down most businesses deemed nonessential as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Read more

by Joyanna Love, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:38 am

Columns

OPINION: Local governments should embrace meeting options

Last week, I had someone ask me about doing a story about how residents could access government meetings held virtually during COVID-19. Read more

by Joyanna Love, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 10:01 am

Chilton County High School

CCHS freshman receives cheer offer from Arizona

Belle Richardson is only about to finish her freshman year of high school but already has a college offer to consider. She was presented a ... Read more

by Anthony Richards, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 3:49 pm

4-H Beef Cook-off

Jones, Abbott win 4-H Beef Cook-off

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many residents are eating more meals at home. Cooking can be a fun and creative endeavor that the whole family ... Read more

by Anthony Richards, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 3:42 pm

Maplesville

Cahaba Medical hosting COVID-19 testing site

Maplesville residents with coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms will have a convenient way to get tested 1-4 p.m. on April 17 at the Maplesville Depot. Read more

by Joyanna Love, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:58 pm

Read more in...

  • Latest Local News

  • Polls

    Do you and your family have a severe weather plan in place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Chamber Newsletters

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles

  • Special Section