The COVID-19 (coronavirus) social distancing mandates have altered many schedules and canceled many plans.

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer Jemison High School Principal Diane Calloway is retiring from Chilton County Schools ...

It has been a multiple-day project cleaning up limbs and other debris from strong winds that came through ...

By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor Jemison Police Department is warning residents to be cautious after a string of ...

By JOYANNA LOVE/ Senior Staff Writer The Chilton County Relay For Life event will look a little different this year. After rescheduling to May 30, ...

By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor Jemison Police Department is warning residents to be cautious after a string of thefts occurred late on April 22 into ...

Clanton State offers high school diploma to certain veterans Chilton County Schools is looking for World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans who left school before graduating in order to serve.

Clanton Raleigh’s Place opening new thrift store By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor It has been a two-year journey for nonprofit Raleigh’s Place in its attempt to find a new location to open ...

Clanton YMCA takes workouts to virtual platform When the YMCA of Chilton County had to close its building to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, workout classes moved to an online ...

Clanton After-school program vote fails The Chilton County Board of Education was divided on renewal of a contract between Clanton Elementary and the YMCA of Chilton County for the Chilton ...

Clanton Local family making masks for healthcare workers, patients By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a great many changes that have affected everyday life. Many people have been ...

CARES Act Airport granted CARES Act funds The Chilton County Airport has been granted $30,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration to help respond to the current coronavirus pandemic. Chilton County was one ...

ALDOT ALDOT supports Work Zone Awareness Week Even though traffic on Alabama’s roadways may not be as bustling as it would have been if not for the coronavirus pandemic, the risk for ...

Clanton Storms cause flooding, downed trees in county By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor A storm system that caused hours of rain for locations across the center of Alabama led to many areas dealing ...

Land Transactions Deeds transferred in Chilton County for the week of April 18 April 10 -Andrew D. Wendt and Heather E. Wendt to Edwin Lucas Kuykendall and Angel Kuykendall, for $219,900, land located in Section 9, Township 21, ...

Fire and Police Reports Chilton County Sheriff’s Office reports for the week of April 18 April 8 -Possession of a controlled substance; Possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 49, Clanton -Information report: 400 block of County Road 99, Verbena -Abandoned ...

Fire and Police Reports Clanton Fire Department reports for the week of April 18 April 8 -Public assist: 1000 block of Bud Littlejohn Road -Difficulty breathing: 200 block of Cherokee Drive -Motor vehicle accident: I-65 South mile marker 212 ...

Divorces Divorces in Chilton County for the week of April 18 April 6 -Patti D. Lucas from John T. Lucas -Carolyn M. Singleton from David A. Singleton April 7 -Darrell W. Bolding from Le’Keshia J. Bolding ...

Grants Grant deadlines approach in coming months Several local and national leaders have pointed to May and June as the months where the coronavirus pandemic could begin to shift from its current ...

CCHS Softball Giles ranks high in hitting categories Chilton County High School softball player Marlie Giles was on a tear at the plate prior to the season being canceled due to the coronavirus ...

Clanton Data wanted on COVID-19 impacting those with disabilities Lakeshore Foundation in Birmingham and the National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability are asking for information about how COVID-19 is impacting community members ...

Clanton Unemployment claims remain high amid COVID-19 shutdown By J.R. TIDWELL / Editor Unemployment claims across the state of Alabama continue to pour in due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. With many businesses ...

Clanton Residents make plans for CARES Act funds As a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, many Chilton County taxpayers will be receiving funds from the federal government.

chilton county commission Replenishing PPE, prisoner transport among local pandemic issues Since the coronavirus pandemic hit Alabama, Chilton County Commission Chairman Joseph Parnell and the mayors of the county’s municipalities have met on a call each ...

chilton county commission Commission extends courthouse closure, declares state of emergency The Chilton County Commission passed a resolution declaring a local state of emergency for the county in relation to the coronavirus pandemic on April 14. ...

Clanton Chilton Natural Resources Council serves vital role Preserving the natural resources of Chilton County is the goal of the Chilton Natural Resources Council.

Clanton Retailers adapt to stay open The stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey has shut down most businesses deemed nonessential as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Columns OPINION: Local governments should embrace meeting options Last week, I had someone ask me about doing a story about how residents could access government meetings held virtually during COVID-19.

Chilton County High School CCHS freshman receives cheer offer from Arizona Belle Richardson is only about to finish her freshman year of high school but already has a college offer to consider. She was presented a ...

4-H Beef Cook-off Jones, Abbott win 4-H Beef Cook-off Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many residents are eating more meals at home. Cooking can be a fun and creative endeavor that the whole family ...

Maplesville Cahaba Medical hosting COVID-19 testing site Maplesville residents with coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms will have a convenient way to get tested 1-4 p.m. on April 17 at the Maplesville Depot.